Special happy hours helps bars in Scranton

Electric City Sips offers happy hour drink specials and game nights to help restaurants that were hit hard during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Electric City Sips continued in downtown Scranton.

The event is a series of happy hours on Wednesdays, as part of the Fall Into Downtown campaign.

Restaurants including the Railyard, Morgan's Pub, Bartari, Ale Mary's and others offer happy hour drink specials and game nights to help restaurants that were hit hard during the pandemic.

Customers say Electric City Sips has grown every week since it started last month.

"Wednesdays are kind of our game night so we're doing trivia and right now we're doing bingo tunes. So as more and more people hear about it, they've been coming out for it," said Jay Valar, owner of the Railyard Restaurant.

The last event is scheduled for October 20.