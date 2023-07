She celebrated with her children and extended family, as well as other residents and staff of Aventura at Creekside.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — There was a big birthday celebration in Lackawanna County.

Eleanor Siniawa turned 100 years old.

She celebrated with her children and extended family, as well as other residents and staff of Aventura at Creekside.

There was cake, pizza, and plenty of music, Eleanor says she loves to dance.

From all of us here at WNEP, happy birthday, Eleanor!