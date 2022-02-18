Happy 100th Birthday to Rita Guzy!

We are wishing an early Happy 100th Birthday to a woman in Lackawanna County.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Rita Guzy will turn 100 on Sunday.

Rita was one of the first residents at Bedford Towers in Clark Summit and staff threw her an early party on Friday.

"I've had a lot of happy years in this place, with a lot of nice people, made a lot of friends. So I've really been happy here for 38 years," said Guzy.

Rita was born in England and joined the Royal Air Force during World War II.

That's where she met her husband, an American soldier from Olyphant.

The two raised a family in Clarks Summit which today goes all the way to great-great grandchildren.

She credits her longevity to working, staying active, and a lot of walking.