Hanukkah festival in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration for the last day of Hanukkah took place in Scranton on Sunday.
The Jewish Community Center along Jefferson Avenue hosted the Steven Bruce Arenberg Chanukah Street Festival.
Families were invited to participate in pony rides, bumper cars, and a make-your-own menorah project.
"We're celebrating a miracle here today and it's a time to be festive and we eat all sorts of foods fried in oil as another symbolic way to celebrate Hanukah. We're so thrilled to be back after really two years of a pandemic, you know to be able to come out and share Hanukkah with a greater community," said Dan Cardonick, an organizer of the event.
There was also free food and a kosher food truck at the festival in Scranton.
