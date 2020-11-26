Volunteering to dish out more than 1,000 meals in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Carbondale YMCA and the Eynon Archbald Lions Club where the holiday feast was on.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — All across our area, people were in the giving spirit, offering their time and services to help out those who need it, even if it meant doing things differently, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"We had a challenge making sure that we could get to all the people that will deliver to the residents because we are one of the only people that will walk in and give them a smile and hand them a nice meal," Karen Rapoch of the Eynon Archbald Lions Club said.

The Eynon Archbald Lions Club worked throughout the morning to prepare 350 meals for the elderly and other people in need in this part of Lackawanna County.

"I think the good outweighs it," Tracy Zaleski of the Eynon Archbald Lions Club said. "I think people need us right now, and so it's good to get out there. We're not nervous at all."

"We were able to pull it off," Rapoch said. "We became creative, and we started early, and we've been ready to roll. It's early, but we know people are waiting for us to come."

Up the road at the Carbondale YMCA, volunteers teamed up to put together 750 meals. Not bad for their first go-around doing something like this to fulfill a need for people on Thanksgiving.

"We have a great cook in our kitchen," Jason Mackie, Carbondale YMCA executive director, said. "I approached her and said, 'What do you think about maybe doing close to 1,000 meals a kitchen?' The first thought was, 'Are you crazy?' The second was, 'Yeah, we should be able to do it. It shouldn't be a big deal.'"

"I'm very thankful," Jean from Jermyn said. "I'm retired, one paycheck. This is very helpful. I can't say it enough. This is my family."