Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant

The weekend-long festival is being held at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County.

The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors.

There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween costume, you get a treat.

"Everybody seems to have a good time. The vendors have a good time, the vendors that we have, the trucks that we have, they keep coming back because they have a good time," said Maryann Spryn, SS. Cyril and Methodius Church.

The food truck festival will continue Sunday until 6 p.m. in Lackawanna County.