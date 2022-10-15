Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County.
The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors.
There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween costume, you get a treat.
"Everybody seems to have a good time. The vendors have a good time, the vendors that we have, the trucks that we have, they keep coming back because they have a good time," said Maryann Spryn, SS. Cyril and Methodius Church.
The food truck festival will continue Sunday until 6 p.m. in Lackawanna County.
