The car show was held at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale Sunday afternoon.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday.

The

show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club.

There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music.

And people could make donations to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and Toys for Tots there.

About 50 cars were on display at the show in Lackawanna County.