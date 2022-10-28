Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District

Pennsylvania's general election is Tuesday, November 8.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area School Board. He says he's no stranger to fighting for the people in his community.

"You must advocate for them. Somebody needs help with a driver's license or an issue, you get involved. You help open the doors to get the proper answer, so customer service back to the communities in which we are elected. In the 118th, we legislate for them, and then we advocate for what they need," said James Haddock, (D) 118th District candidate.

Haddock says with his background in business and education, if elected, some of the issues he will advocate for include school funding and property tax reduction.

"I feel Harrisburg must properly fund public education. It's been talked about, but we have to get it the 50 percent level or above, and then once that is done, we'd be able to work to connect that to residential property tax for our residents," Haddock said.

James May is a former spokesperson for PennDOT. With a military background, May says he is passionate about helping people within the district.

"I look at military service as a great preparation for serving because you see the sacrifices made for our country, and that is really what is driving me to do what I am doing. When I see how much men and women have sacrificed for our country, for our nation, I look at the opportunity to go down to Harrisburg and continue serving my country," said James May, (R) 118th District candidate.

May says, if elected, he wants to focus on the future of the economy, inflation, and the condition of Pennsylvania infrastructure.

"Also, my background is in roads and bridges, so in all likelihood, I will be serving on the Transportation Committee and serving on the Veterans Affairs Committee, but we also need to get to Harrisburg and address the serious spending problem that is taking place, driving up inflation across the state and across the nation," May added.

Whoever wins will take the place of Democrat Mike Carroll, who is retiring.

