Gyms take steps to keep gear germ-free

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's still early in the year and people who made resolutions to work out more in 2020 may have another excuse to back out of those promises. Governor Tom Wolf held a news conference Thursday afternoon with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the next steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I am discouraging people from going to recreational activities in public places, such as gyms, movie theaters, and stores," said Gov. Wolf.

But those words may not keep hardcore gym members like Jennifer Dolphin of Dunmore away.

"If you keep your lifestyle the same, keep it going, keeping active, your immune system is going to stay up and your white blood cells are going to stay up. It's a scientific fact," Dolphin said.

Officials at the Greater Scranton YMCA say they're doing everything they can to keep members safe.

"Adding more time to extra cleaning, making our members aware of what we're doing in the facility, of course, what the CDC puts out as far as being cautious washing hands as often as possible," said Wayne Stump. "We've placed a number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the building. We've added touch-free paper towel and soap dispensers in all our bathrooms and locker rooms."

One thing that hasn't changed is how the pool is treated day to day, but they are taking extra precautions on the hard surfaces in the pool area.

"Same as we do in the exercise and wellness center or in the lobby or wherever else. It's standard cleaning day-to-day procedure."