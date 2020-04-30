Gymnastics teacher continues to train young muscles and minds

Alicia Cole is using Facebook Live to host work-ins for young children during stay-at-home order.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Alicia Cole is used to having a line of tiny tykes trailing behind her at AMR Gymnastics.

Now, the cubbies here are empty.

Her gym has been closed since Mid-March because of the stay-at-home order.

However, that doesn't mean she's lost touch with students.

Every weekday morning at 10 a.m. she hosts a half-hour long home work-in on Facebook live.

"Ready let's go, ten of them! One cut that paper," Cole exclaims on one of her videos.

She reads children's books and explains our "new normal" to some of the smallest of kids.

"There's a reason to get up and want to be better every day. It's so hard for five-year-olds, who don't really have any social media yet. They don't have any friends that they can talk and text with, but these kids need something," Cole said.

For five-year-old Khaleesi Chapman, these videos are that something she needs to connect her with life before the quarantine.

"I like to be able to do the handstands and kart wheels when I need to," Khaleesi said.

Her parents said the videos give them some extra time to focus while working from home.

"It gives us parents a break and of course entertains the kids for a half-hour a day," Khaleesi's father Jay Chapman said.

Cole is making sure kids keep moving and smiling.

"Get up off your couch! Dance with my minion," Cole said in another video.

"This to me is my heart and soul and these kids coming into my living room every morning and me going into their's it's just made my heart so full," Cole said.

For some of Cole's most dedicated students, she's giving out prizes like puzzles, arts and crafts, and toys.