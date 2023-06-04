Gun violence prevention event held in the Electric City

The event included remarks from a gun violence survivor and a clean-up of the Nay Aug Avenue Natural Play Area and part of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and elevate gun violence prevention efforts was held in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County chapter of Moms Demand Action, in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, hosted the event as part of Wear Orange Weekend and National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Organizers say cleaning up their local park shows a message of caring for the community and another way to participate in the gun violence prevention movement that's not a rally or a march.

"It's important for survivors to see that we care about you, we're uplifting your voices, and hopefully, others won't have to go through what you've gone through," said Sheli Pratt-McHugh, Lackawanna County Moms Demand Action Leader.

More than two dozen residents from throughout the county worked together to clean the trail.