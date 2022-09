The man shot another man in the face while the other man was a passenger in his car.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County.

Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident.

But, hours later, he shot Len Floyd in the face while Floyd was a passenger in his grandfather's car in Scranton.