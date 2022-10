Members of the Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County gathered on Courthouse Square Monday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group gathered Monday morning to celebrate Columbus Day in the Electric City.

A ceremony was held in downtown Scranton honoring the man credited with discovering America.

The group laid a wreath at the statue honoring Christopher Columbus in Scranton.

The organization celebrated its Man of the Year at a banquet on Sunday.