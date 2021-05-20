Groundbreaking held for Olyphant military memorial

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County broke ground on a memorial honoring the military.
Organizers say the Olyphant Borough Freedom Fighter Memorial will be a statue to pay tribute to modern soldiers and military members from all eras.
The art piece called the Desert Soldier was designed by Olyphant native Mark Zinskie and will soon take this spot alongside the borough building.
"We got this nice spot here. We said oh my god, this is perfect because not only will it be an area that we can put all these pavers in, but we have an area that can be a green space," said Kim Onda Atkinson, coordinator. "It's the best thing we could've hoped for."
Organizers hope to do the full reveal of the memorial in Olyphant sometime this September, after the 20th anniversary of the 911 attacks.