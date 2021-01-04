Grocery workers happy to be eligible for vaccine

On Wednesday Governor Wolf announced that grocery store workers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Alexis Hallock and Kristen Yancheck bake for Gerrity's Supermarket and have been working out in public since day one of the pandemic.

They say after healthcare workers were vaccinated first, grocery workers should have followed.

"I honestly thought, like they're more important, but like we should have been next," Hallock said.

"We've never taken a day off, we've been here from the beginning of the pandemic, all the way through the lockdowns, every single day," said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity's.

Fasula says his employees have fearlessly shown up for work every day while waiting for their turn to get vaccinated.

"Ever since the pandemic began, there was all this talk about how important the grocery worker was. We were essential people," he said. "The one person I talked to from the state called us 'critical infrastructure,' I thought that made us sound really important."

And now, more than a year in, the ball is finally in their court.

Fasula says the most vulnerable should have been cared for first.

"But once we knew they were being taken care of, when we got pushed further and further down the line, it was a little disappointing and I felt bad for our people who have been there since the beginning," he said.

But now, Fasula says he's beyond happy for his workers, as well as the shoppers.

"And the other great thing about that, that's gonna make our customers feel more comfortable, because now when they come in the store, they know that our employees to a large extent have been vaccinated," he said.

And speaking of the customers, Joe Baldassari also says vaccinating grocery workers is long overdue.

"They're right up front with the public, and dealing with the public, and dealing with money," he said.

Inside Wegman's, the pharmacists say they've already had their shot at the vaccine.

But their fellow employees within the rest of the supermarket have been patiently waiting.

"People are starting to see that there's light at the end of the tunnel. With everyone getting vaccinated, it's a huge win," said Danielle Larish, pharmacy manager.