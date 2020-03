A grocery store in Lackawanna County cooked up hundreds of fried chicken dinners Sunday.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A grocery store in Lackawanna County cooked up hundreds of fried chicken dinners Sunday.

Quinn's Shur Save in Archbald sold the meals for one dollar to anyone who has lost their job due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

People called ahead for the food, and employees took it to their cars.

The employees at Quinn's say they also raised about $600 from people wishing to purchase a meal for someone else.