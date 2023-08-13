'Paws in the Park' event held in Scranton

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted the event at McDade Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a dog gone good time at a park in Scranton on Sunday.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Hosted Paws in the Park at McDade Park. There were more than 40 vendors and food trucks, and, of course, adoptable animals from the shelter.

There were kids' games and sprinklers and pools for the dogs.

Organizers say it was a great way for the public to interact with shelter animals, and it's all to raise enough money to build their own vet clinic within the shelter walls.

"It will save us costs in the long run where we're not spending $500,000 on vet costs throughout the years because we'll be able to do it all in-house," said Sherry Crolly, Griffin Pond Development Director.

All proceeds will go to building a new clinic at the shelter in Lackawanna County.