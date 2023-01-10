Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosts car show

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted its annual Mutts and Motors Car Show in Lackawanna County.
The event included a car show, raffle, food trucks, and music. Trophies were given out to the top 10 cars.
Folks could also meet some adoptable dogs from the shelter.
All proceeds benefit the shelter's new veterinary clinic.
"Our medical care is really high. And obviously, we have our day-to-day expenses as well. So these events just play that little part in, you know, the things that we do on a day-to-day basis," said Ashley Wolo, Executive Director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
More than 150 cars participated in the show in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.