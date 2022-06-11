Griffin Pond Animal Shelter at full capacity

The shelter in South Abington Township said in a social media post they no longer have space for any more animals.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is not accepting any more animals.

The shelter in South Abington Township said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they no longer have space to accept any more animals from the public or local police departments.

Griffin Pond also said they will reassess their space in one to two weeks and will update if space becomes available but until then they will provide resources and alternate local rescues and shelters.

