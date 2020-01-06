Greenhouse gives back

The owner of a greenhouse in Lackawanna County has received a lot of support from customers, so now he is giving back to other organizations in need.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale Shade Tree Commission is a group of volunteers responsible for keeping Carbondale looking beautiful.

They maintain the trees and plant flowers around the city's four welcome signs. But to do that, they rely on donations.

"We're nonprofit. If John and his family and Blueberry Hill didn't donate all these flowers. We wouldn't be able to do what we do," said Carbondale Shade Tree Commission Secretary, Maria Lawler.

John Mustica owns Blueberry Hill Farm Greenhouses near Forest City with his family.

Over the last two months, he's been donating flowers to veterans, parks, and other organizations in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties who might be struggling.

"We try to do what we can for the local community," he said.

To show that support to folks who might need a little extra right now, Blueberry Hill Farm Greenhouses donated flowers to 15 nursing homes in the area.

"They really need a pick me up. It was something that put a smile on all their faces that someone actually thought of them and the generosity," said Laura Wojcik, Forest City Personal Care Administrator.

Although Newswatch 16 could not meet the residents at Forest City Personal Care, we got to see the flowers they planted this past weekend.

Blueberry Hill donated all of the materials to make it happen.

"It was so neat to see the pictures that came back of the residents planting and getting their hands dirty. It was a real nice thing," Mustica said.

Blueberry Hill Farm Greenhouses has been family owned and operated in Fell Township since the 80s, and Mustica says the support he has received from customers has allowed him to be able to keep helping others.