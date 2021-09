Unlike other food fests at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, this one is takeout only.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual greek food festival got underway in Lackawanna County.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church along North Washington Avenue is selling some of the more popular items on its menu, including dolmades, gyro, and a variety of pastries.

Unlike other food fests at the church, this one is takeout only again this year.

You're asked to phone, fax, or order online before arriving.