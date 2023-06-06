Greek Food Festival in Scranton

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church popular summer festival is back.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular ethnic food festival in Lackawanna County is back once again.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Washington Avenue in Scranton is holding its famous annual summer Greek Food Festival.

Food will be available for dine-in or takeout.

The menu includes Greek specialties, such as dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), gyros, and galaktoboureko (their famous custard dessert) while supplies last.

The festival runs through Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers ask that you phone in your order ahead of time at 570-342-0566 or fax it to 570-342 9722.

You can also order online at greekfoodscranton.com.