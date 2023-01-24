x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Grant money to improve childcare and learning in Scranton

Scranton is looking to invest some federal grant money into the children of the Electric City.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — $1.5 million in grant money is available from the American Rescue Plan.

The city will allocate $1 million to educational and literacy programs and another $500,000 for child care.

"There is a shortage of childcare, not just here in Scranton but throughout the entire country. We're hoping that these childcare grants can help our existing childcare entities expand, pay their people more, and have more seats," said Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton.

The deadline to apply for a grant in Scranton is March 7.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out