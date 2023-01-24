Grant money to improve childcare and learning in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — $1.5 million in grant money is available from the American Rescue Plan.
The city will allocate $1 million to educational and literacy programs and another $500,000 for child care.
"There is a shortage of childcare, not just here in Scranton but throughout the entire country. We're hoping that these childcare grants can help our existing childcare entities expand, pay their people more, and have more seats," said Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton.
The deadline to apply for a grant in Scranton is March 7.
