Lackawanna County

Scranton offering grants to homeowners

Scranton is offering grants to help folks buy or make improvements to their homes in the city.
SCRANTON, Pa. — More than $1 million will be available through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Scranton partnered with NeighborWorks and the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA.

"The dream of homeownership is there for everyone. But sometimes the barriers to credit score or the down payment, you know, the financial contribution is huge, but also the education that we're able to provide just has no monetary value, and the impacts really last long," said Pamela Anslinger, NeighborWorks Homeownership Center manager.

For more information and to see if you qualify, click here.

