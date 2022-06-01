Childcare providers awarded grant money in Lackawanna County

The money can be used for things like cleaning supplies, technology upgrades and outdoor classrooms.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Childcare providers in Scranton are getting some relief as the pandemic continues.

City officials gathered at Roots and Shoots Daycare on Washburn Street.

It's one of nine child care providers that will split a half million dollar grant.

The money can be used for things like cleaning supplies, technology upgrades and outdoor classrooms.

But officials believe it could also help *other businesses in the city struggling due to the pandemic.

"We hear from businesses that they're struggling to find workers. Well one of the reasons they struggle to find workers, is because the workers are struggling to find daycare quality childcare for their children," said Eileen Cipriani, Scranton's Office of Community Development. "So this is another way to help make sure that childcare is available for the residents of Scranton".

The grants awarded are funded by money from the Cares Act.