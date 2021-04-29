Grandson charged with neglect, reckless endangerment after woman found lying on floor for days

State police say the 70-year-old woman was found covered in urine, with severe frostbite on her toes, and an infection in her leg.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — State police say a 70-year-old woman was left lying on the floor in her Carbondale home on Lower Powderly Street for several days.

She was found covered in urine, with severe frostbite on her toes, sores on her back, and an infection in her leg. She eventually had to have the toes on one foot removed.

She lives with her 28-year-old grandson Shawn Novoczynski. He is now charged with reckless endangerment and neglect.

"Sick to my stomach. I wish that she was able to call out for help. We would've been right over there or called somebody. I feel really sick knowing that she was laying there in pain. It's really upsetting," said Jonna Carden, who lives next door.

Carden says she did think it was unusual that she hadn't heard any of the usual noise coming from the house.

"Almost every night, they're bickering with each other, and you can hear him, and then you can hear her yelling at him. So I really honestly just thought he had gone away for a few days, and she had some peace and quiet over there."

According to court paperwork, on the second floor of the home, which is where the victim lived, there was garbage everywhere, human and dog feces all over the floor, black mold on the ceiling, and no heat. The floor where Novoczynski lives does have heat.

The victim told police that her grandson did want to call 911 when she initially fell, but she told him not to. She later admitted to police that her grandson should have called for help anyway.

Novoczynski told police he was unable to lift her back into bed, so he made her as comfortable as he could on the floor, bringing her food and moving her around when she asked. He says he wasn't sure what to do and is "not a professional" or his grandmother's "legal nurse."

Court papers show that when he was asked by police if he should have called for help, Novocyznski said, "Yes, but I did not abuse my grandma."

When asked if the roles were reversed, would he have wanted someone to help him, he replied, 'no comment.'

"I mean, we're neighbors with her. We help her walk up and down the street. He knew she can't walk good; she has vertigo, she needs all the help she can get from him. He literally takes care of her, the only person. Nobody else comes here to take care of her but him," said Carden.