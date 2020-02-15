x
Grand re-opening celebration at Davis Street Dunkin'

People lined up early for a chance at free coffee for a year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caffeine connoisseurs lined up for their chance at a year's worth of free coffee.

Dunkin' hosted a grand re-opening celebration at their location along Davis Street.

The first 100 guests were given free coffee for a year.

Coffee lovers lined up around the building for their chance for free caffeine.

Some came out before the sun was even out to stake their claim on the free brew.

"I think it's excellent. I think all Dunkin's should do it when they change to the next generation Dunkin," Heather Carpenter of Clarks Summit said.

Dunkin's mascot's Cuppy and Sprinkles were also on hand to welcome guests to the newly renovated Dunkin.

