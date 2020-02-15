Grand re-opening celebration at Davis Street Dunkin'

People lined up early for a chance at free coffee for a year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caffeine connoisseurs lined up for their chance at a year's worth of free coffee.

Dunkin' hosted a grand re-opening celebration at their location along Davis Street.

The first 100 guests were given free coffee for a year.

"I think it's excellent. I think all Dunkin's should do it when they change to the next generation Dunkin," Heather Carpenter of Clarks Summit said.