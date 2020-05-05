High school graduation planned at Pocono Raceway

Vehicles filled with family, friends, and the North Pocono High School Class of 2020 will fill the Tricky Triangle for a graduation unlike any other.

LONG POND, Pa. — A unique high school graduation ceremony is set to take place for one school district in our area.

The North Pocono School District coordinated the event with track officials at Pocono Raceway. The track in Tunkhannock Township has agreed to host the ceremony on June 12.

"It's the first time it's ever been done, and I mean, I hope to God it's the last time it will ever be done, but it's an incredible opportunity to be able to do this," said senior Connor Aversa.

Because of coronavirus concerns and safety protocols in place by the state, seniors and their families will watch the ceremony while sitting in their vehicles on the racetrack.

Graduates' photos will be displayed on video boards and students will be called to drive across the track's finish line as their names are read.

Connor Aversa is the executive president of his senior class.

"We are just really, really excited to do it. We are really excited to see each other. We are really a blessed school district to be able to come together again like this."

Bryan McGraw is the North Pocono School District superintendent. He says it was important for him to give this year's graduating class a proper sendoff.

"We wanted to make it a priority to have something super special that they can remember for the rest of their lives and their families' lives. It's a family thing too, graduation, and we are excited to be able to have everyone there," McGraw said.

Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky says this is a tough time for many seniors and is extending the offer to host graduation for other school districts, too.

"We are willing to ratchet this up and do 100 of them if we have to, to make sure every senior within northeast Pennsylvania can have a graduation they hoped for.

North Pocono High School seniors are scheduled to have graduation at Pocono Raceway on June 12. Families are encouraged to show school spirit by painting windows and making signs.