Graduation ceremonies at PNC Field are bumped up to accommodate NY Yankees

Six high school graduations were scheduled at the stadium this summer, but are now moved up for NY Yankee rehab and backup players to train at PNC Field.

MOOSIC, Pa. — School districts have been planning to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff despite the guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic. That includes the Riverside School District in Lackawanna County.

"We're not afraid of change and that's been the name of the game since March 13, not only for us but for all school districts. We're just happy and proud of how our community has been supporting us and adapting to the change right alongside us," said Riverside School District Superintendent Paul Brennan.

The RailRiders organization has helped six school districts in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties with that task, hosting the events at PNC Field.

"Big picture, we're baseball, but more than anything, we're a community asset and we wanted to figure out a way to do that during this crazy time," said John Adams, SWB RailRiders president.

There's a new problem that is challenging these ceremonies. When the number of cases started to rise in Florida, the Yankees moved their spring training in New York and the rehab and backup players will train at PNC Field.

"The schools have been reaching out and we gave them a heads-up that we had an inclination that they could be coming here, you know, about a week ago or so, and gave them a heads-up, but obviously there's a difference between a heads-up and a 'this is real,' and we need to figure something else out," said Adams.

No outside events or people can be inside of the stadium after July 12. Four of the six graduation ceremonies will take place beginning next week. Logistically, it could be extra work for the staff at PNC Field.

"Cleaning is just going to be part of this. Our cleaning crew's used to cleaning the stadium after every single game. Now obviously, there'll be a little extra cleaning that needs to happen. And when the Yankees get here, that's going to be intense cleaning," continued Adams.