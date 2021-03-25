Governor tours Scranton health care facility

Gov. Wolf praised Primary Health and the progress Pennsylvania is making in the fight against the coronavirus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf paid a visit to Primary Health Care Center on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton to highlight how the provider has helped residents receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor praised the health care center and the progress Pennsylvania is making in the fight against the coronavirus.

The governor is holding to his commitment that every Pennsylvanian in phase 1A has a shot or an appointment for one by March 31.

"If it's an appointment, it's not one that's a few months out. It has to be within a reasonable period of time, a couple of weeks, and I think we're going to meet that," Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf also answered questions about Pennsylvania ranking low when it comes to vaccinating seniors. He said the state is improving on that.

The governor was joined by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Rep. Marty Flynn, and COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force member Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.