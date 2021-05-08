Gov. Wolf in Lackawanna County to offer coronavirus relief to restaurants

The governor extended support for restaurants and bars struggling as a result of the pandemic and answered questions about possible shutdowns as COVID cases rise.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf was in Lackawanna County Thursday morning. He visited a restaurant in Old Forge to highlight state funding given out to nearly 200 businesses in the county.

The governor also answered questions about potential COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Gov. Wolf says he is not in favor of another statewide shutdown, and he is also not in favor of requiring proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses like New York City just decided to do this week.

Whether he has the power to enforce either of those things is another story. The question of whether last year's business shutdown was constitutional or not is still tied up in the courts.

This news comes as a relief to business owners such as the owner of Cafe Rinaldi in Old Forge who told us he likely couldn't afford a second shutdown.

The governor visited Cafe Rinaldi to highlight the $2.3 million in state grants given out in May to more than 170 businesses in Lackawanna County.

Cafe Rinaldi received $25,000 of that, which the owner says helped him keep the lights on, and keep his staff employed.

Rinaldi says he was very happy to hear Gov. Wolf's answer to the question of whether he's considering new mandates.

"The problems with the mandates, we did that back in a time when we didn't have the vaccines. People can make their own individual decision to get the vaccine and in Pennsylvania, they have done that," Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf went on to say he is also not in favor of any further mandates or shutdowns, and that he's "doing everything in his power" to never have that happen again.

