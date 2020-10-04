Good Friday traditions impacted by COVID-19 in Lackawanna County

Some are only impacted mildly, others aren't happening at all

JERMYN, Pa. — An empty parking lot, and a closed kitchen - not what you'd expect to see at the Artisan Volunteer Fire Company in Jermyn on Good Friday.

For decades, on this day, the place has been packed with people buying a fish fry dinner, or 10.

Jerry Tolerico has always been one of them.

"It doesn't even feel like Good Friday for us. It's not the same," said Tolerico of Jermyn.

The company's annual fish fry has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Newswatch 16 talked to Mr. Talerico at last year's event. A lot has changed since then.

"It brings everybody together and it's a great time. And besides I don't have to cook anything today!" said Tolerico last year.

When we asked him what he'll do today instead, he replied, "Well I have to cook now!"

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer firefighters in Jermyn, and covers much of the company's operational costs.

The fire chief tells us not to fear, there will be a fish fry at a later date.

But one Good Friday sale still went on as scheduled.

The mouthwatering aroma of hot, homemade soups could be smelled from outside the Meredith Hose Company in Childs, where cars pulled up to pick up their Good Friday meals.

"With everything going on, it's a nice good meal on a very cold day," said Cindy Harvey of Archbald.

Don't forget about the pizza - boxes and boxes, all from Tony's Pizza in Peckville, were stacked high inside the fire station.

In order to maintain social distancing, the fire company has set up a drive-thru service where they bring the pizza and soup right to your car.

The company also made sure to minimize the number of people working the fundraiser. But less cooks in the kitchen, means more work for those behind the oven and stove.

"Little things, little hurdles. But we've had bigger things tossed at us and we figured other companies had to bow out because it was a little more difficult for them to do theirs and I felt it was really important that we continue to do ours, because people want to help us as much as we want to help them," said Jennifer Krzan-Allan, the chairwoman of the fundraiser committee and sergeant-at-arms for Meredith Hose Company.

With a fire company made up entirely of volunteers, every tray of pizza or cup of soup sold makes a difference.