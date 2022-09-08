Golfing to raise money for library in Lackawanna County

Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at a country club in Lackawanna County on Monday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at Elmhurst Country Club near Moscow on Monday.

Golfers hit the course all to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library.

There was a guy there, dressed in yellow, who you may recognize.

It's retired Newswatch 16 Sports Director Jim Coles.

The tournament supports a cause he loves, it took place in his backyard, and Jim used to caddy at the course near Moscow.

He said Monday's outing is just part of his next career venture.

"I'm waiting for the super senior tour, so if I can get really good by the age of 75, or maybe if I live to about 135, I can break my age and beat my score there."