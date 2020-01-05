Golfers return to the links in Lackawanna County

It was the first day the state relaxed some restrictions on some outdoor spots such marinas, guided fishing trips, privately owned campgrounds, and golf courses.

TAYLOR, Pa. — For golfers, there's no better feeling than a pure shot. It's a feeling they've been missing for the last month or so since courses have been closed.

But finally, golfers are back on the tees at Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor and loving it.

"It's great, the weather was threatening but the golf gods were good to us today, so everything's good," Jerry McLane said.

For a sport that's all about etiquette, there are now even more rules to think about.

"One person per cart, expanding tee times, minimizing points of contact, no one touching the flag sticks, rerouting people throughout the clubhouse, masks have to be worn at all times in and around the clubhouse," owner Greg Kozar explained.

"I think it's pretty much like fishing, you know, you can stay apart from each other and the greens, you can take your turns putting and then take your ball and go. We figure if we get close to the hole, we're going to say that's a good one," said John Adamsky.

The putts may not be perfect and they might not be making par today, but golfers we spoke with said getting out of the house and back on the course is all that matters.

Kozar says the place was flooded with calls after Governor Wolf made the announcement that golf courses could reopen on Friday.

"It's fantastic. It's great seeing old faces, and old friends, so we're excited," Kozar said.

But unfortunately, there will be some faces who don't return, so although this was a happy occasion, it also was a time to reflect and remember.