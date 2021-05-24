Golfers react to Phil Mickelson's historic win

Phil Mickelson kept fans glued to their TVs over the weekend, as he became the oldest winner of a major championship.

TAYLOR, Pa. — There was some inspiration behind the putts and drives at Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor this Monday afternoon.

"It gave hope to the older gentlemen that play the game," said Sam Sylvester from Clarks Summit.

The source of that inspiration: Phil Mickelson. On Sunday, he became the oldest major winner in golf history at age 50.

"This guy's 10, 12 years younger than me, and he's winning a major tournament. It makes us all feel good," said Paul Brosnan from Old Forge.

Phil's win was certainly not guaranteed. The weekend was filled with a lot of ups and downs, making it a nerve-racking experience for everyone watching at home.

"I watched him on Saturday; he was at like a 5 shot lead, he was 10 under. Then all of a sudden, after 2 holes, he's down to 7, he lost 3 strokes. He made me nervous. But he held his own and came back," said Chris Curran from Scranton.

All of it led up to the moment on the 18th hole when fans swarmed around him as he made his final putt.

"I don't remember ever rooting that hard for somebody as I did yesterday," said Brosnan.

"Very exciting, my friend and I were texting each other back and forth, when he was in trouble when he made that good chip. It was great," said Diane Friese of South Abington Township.

All of the golfers we talked to agreed - Phil's big win ranks among the top great golf moments in history.

"After Koepka was leading, and he had to fight his way back, that is amazing, to beat somebody like Koepka at his age," said Greg Walsh from Clarks Summit.

And his fans are confident that Lefty can pull off another victory.

"I most certainly do think he can win again; the guy's timeless. He never ages," said Brosnan.

"I still think he can. He says he doesn't know, but I think he can," said June Geiger from Scranton.

The only major Phil has yet to win is the U.S. Open. He'll get the chance next month in his hometown of San Diego.