Golf tournament benefits North Pocono Library

A day on the links is a good way to spend any Monday, but for golfers at Elmhurst Country Club in Lackawanna County, it's for a good cause.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. —

A day on the links is a good way to spend any Monday. However, for golfers at Elmhurst Country Club in Lackawanna County, it's even better when it's for a good cause.



"It went straight. I'm in the fairway, and it doesn't happen often, laughs Ed Steinmetz.



This is the third year of the golf tournament, which benefits the North Pocono library in Moscow. The group is hoping to raise around $20,000 for the library. Teens like Matthew Seidita say it’s a staple for kids in the community.

“If I get an hour after school between practice, I go there, get some work done, some reading done,” said the teen golfer.

But, as the community continues to grow, so does the need for the library's programs, which is where these golfers come in to help. All the money raised will go back into the outreach programs, like the food pantry.

“Every year, we have more and more people that are using the library and its resources and its programs. And we have a growing community in the North Pocono area, so it's a great community resource, said tournament co-chair Ed Steinmetz.



Newswatch 16's own Jim Coles and Courtney Harrison were teeing off. They were like the rest of the tournament golfers, trying to squeeze in the swings between the raindrops.



“We're hoping the weather cooperates. We're putting a lot of emphasis on Ranger and hoping he can come through for us,” said Coles.



Jim's a co-chair of the tournament, raising money for the place he grew up calling home.



"This is a course that I was forever a caddy at, so coming back and for a good cause is forever worth it,” he added.



Never forgetting his roots, just like the tournament's top sponsor, Doctor Lionel Bulford.



"I enjoy that I'm able to give back to the community that I grew up. My parents still live here. While my brothers and I might be spread out in other parts of the country, we still have our roots here,” he said.



And while they might not get that hole in one, it’s all about putting for a purpose.