Golf Expo held at Viewmont Mall

The event featured dozens of vendors and employees from courses.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It might be a little too cold to hit the links just yet, but that didn't stop golfers from coming out to the Viewmont Mall for the 2020 NEPA Golf Expo.

The event featured dozens of vendors and employees from courses up and down the east coast.

Organizers say there was a little something for everyone, whether you 're an avid golfer or looking to get into the sport.

"Everyone has that golfing itch to where they want to come out and they're patiently waiting for the warmer weather to come," Chad Kirk of Lykens Valley Golf Resort. "This kinda soothes that itch a little bit to think about courses when they'll be able to get some golfing in."

