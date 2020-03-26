Going on a bear hunt during coronavirus crisis

Kids and their families are venturing out on an adventure

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Want to take a walk on the wild side? Well, you might be able to do just that without venturing too far from home.

It's a bear hunt, but it's not what you're thinking.

This is all about stuffed bears, teddy bears, popping up in windows all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania and beyond.

There are bears in Montgomery in Lycoming County.

A big bear sits on a porch in Newton Township, Lackawanna County.

There are bears in Clarks Summit, prowling around DuPont, Kingston, Troy, and Montoursville, too.

This week is Bear Hunt Week. It is a chance to put stuffed bears in windows all over to give kids and their families a chance to venture out of their homes, looking for these fuzzy creatures.

It's an effort to lift spirits in this stressful time.

The power of social media has made the idea take off, not only in our area but all over the country and beyond.

There are bear hunts in Australia, the United Kingdom too.

Ever read the book, "We're Going On A Bear Hunt"? Some think the idea may have come from there.