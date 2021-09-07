Go Joe ride along held in Scranton

One of several community bike rides happening across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this month was held tonight to benefit St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some folks in Scranton spent their evening biking for a purpose.

Weston Field in Scranton played host to a two-hour Go Joe Ride Along.

This is one of several community bike rides happening across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this month.

They all benefit St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which helps children and adults with disabilities.

"It's really to invite people to come out. We have beautiful parks in our city and in Lackawanna County and so we're happy to highlight Weston Field today and we're inviting to come out with their children to ride the course," said Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot, St. Joseph's Center.