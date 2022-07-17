Riding the trails for St. Joseph's Center

Mountain bike riders including our own Joe Snedeker with his dog Jett hit the trails.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An event to support the Go Joe campaign was held in Lackawanna County Sunday.

Anthracite Bicycle Coalition held the event at the Merli Sarnoski Park in Greenfield Township near Carbondale.

Mountain bike riders including our own Joe Snedeker with his dog Jett hit the trails.

Go Joe hats and t-shirts were for sale to raise money for St. Joseph's Center.

"St Joe's is a great organization, great cause. Raise a little bit of awareness for cycling and also helps out st. Joe's," said Mike Toye, Anthracite Bicycle Coalition.

There was music and other entertainment there as well and riders could go to AJ's Bar and Grill afterward for some house specials in Lackawanna County.