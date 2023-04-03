Girl Scouts attend empowerment workshop

Scouts learned how their interactions on social media can help change the portrayal of women in the media.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, Girl Scouts got a lesson in how they can assist in their own empowerment through media.

The University of Scranton Communication and Media Department hosted a "MEdia Journey Workshop."

About 90 Girl Scouts in sixth through eighth grade attended the event, where they learned how their interactions with content on social media can help change the portrayal of women in the media.

The event focused on creating a positive feeling of self-empowerment.

"A lot of the times the media portrays a lot of negative things, and it can be overwhelming. We want to make sure they know that here is a safe space and they are able to talk amongst themselves about building everyone up instead of tearing each other down," said Peyton Golowski of the University of Scranton.

"Frankly, Gen Z have the power through their brand preferences and through their choices in liking and sharing on social media to show brands and entertainment that what matters to them should matter to commerce," said Christine Guilfoyle, president of "SEEHER."

"SEEHER" is the gender equality initiative from the Association of National Advertisers.