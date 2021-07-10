Girl Scout builds community garden in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thanks to a local girl scout, a community in Lackawanna County will now have a new place to show off their green thumbs.
Corrie Justick built a community garden outside the Jefferson Township Municipal Building.
On Saturday, there was a dedication ceremony at the garden, complete with games and snacks.
Corrie says the idea for her Girl Scout Gold Award Project was born out of her favorite quarantine hobby.
"I picked up gardening over the pandemic, so I wanted to express my love of gardening with the whole community. I need to complete my gold award, so I thought this would be the perfect project," said Justick with Troop 50964.
Anyone in the community can grow their favorite plants or veggies at the garden in Lackawanna County.