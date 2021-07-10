Girl Scout builds community garden in Lackawanna County

The community garden was part of her Gold Award Project.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thanks to a local girl scout, a community in Lackawanna County will now have a new place to show off their green thumbs.

Corrie Justick built a community garden outside the Jefferson Township Municipal Building.

On Saturday, there was a dedication ceremony at the garden, complete with games and snacks.

Corrie says the idea for her Girl Scout Gold Award Project was born out of her favorite quarantine hobby.

"I picked up gardening over the pandemic, so I wanted to express my love of gardening with the whole community. I need to complete my gold award, so I thought this would be the perfect project," said Justick with Troop 50964.