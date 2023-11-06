Girl organizes heart defect fundraiser in Lackawanna County

MAYFIELD, Pa. — An ice cream shop in Lackawanna County hosted a young girl's fundraiser for congenital heart defects.
The "Have a Heart Fundraiser" was held at Tasty Scoops.
Nine-year-old Gianna Demarco wanted to hold the fundraiser in memory of her brother Matthew, who passed away from a congenital heart defect when he was a baby.
Gianna's cousin Owen is also living with a defect.
All tips and 10 percent of sales go directly to The Childrens Heart Foundation.
"The night I planned this, I was crying about my brother, and when I found out my cousin had it, I planned all this just for him and other kids who have it," Gianna said.
Gianna and Tasty Scoops have raised more than $1,300.
There’s a wonderful place that you really should see called The Land of Hatchy Milatchy.