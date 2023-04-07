Gino Merli Veterans' Center creates all-female wing

The 20-room wing is looking for a few good women who qualify to live at the veterans center. The new wing offers amenities tailored to female veterans and spouses.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Gino Merli Veterans' Center is a place for veterans to live during their golden years.

Officials wanted to make some improvements to a section of the building that was mainly used for isolating sick residents during the pandemic.

"Fast forward three years, bed management is still an issue with staffing and that we have enough staff, but we wanted to create an atmosphere for our females," said Vito Ruggiero.

The veterans' center hopes to add a few more women to its facility.

The wing has space for 20 female veterans or spouses of veterans who qualify.

"Many women veterans do not self-identify as veterans. If they didn't have wartime service, they think they're not a veteran, but they are, and this gives them an opportunity to come here, feel welcomed, bond with other veterans, bond with other spouses from their generation," said Brigadier General Maureen Weigl.

The staff plans to give this wing of the building a more feminine touch with some redecorating, new paint, and activities for the ladies to enjoy.

"Our activities director created a club called the Sweet and Sassy Women's Club. They're going to do nails, crocheting, baking, things that a woman would do in the community," Ruggiero said.

There are about 65,000 veterans across the Commonwealth, and females are the fastest-growing demographic.

There are six long-term care facilities for veterans in the state, and this is the first to have an all-female wing.

"We're really proud of the work here up at Gino Merli Center. This is a five-star Medicare Medicaid Services facility, and this team here is constantly evolving to make sure that we're meeting our resident's needs," said Travis Davis, executive director for long-term care at Pennsylvania Veterans Affairs.

The VA will cover the cost of care for to stay at the Gino Merli Veterans' Center for veterans who are service connected with the VA and are 70% or more disabled.