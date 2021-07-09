Getting ready for St. Ann's Solemn Novena in Scranton

The 97th annual St. Ann's Solemn Novena in Scranton kicks off in about a week, and this year, many restrictions have eased.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Organizers of the popular pilgrimage said they will be about 90 percent back to normal this year.

That is welcome news for the thousands and thousands who attend masses here in Scranton’s west side.

“People are going to be so happy that they can come together and spend time catching up with each other after a year, year and a half and spending time praying together, singing and all those kinds of things," said Rev. Richard Burke of St. Ann Passionist Monastery.

The solemn novena runs from July 17 through July 26.

One change this year that remains because of health concerns is that large tents used in the upper parking lot will not be used again.

“We will not be having the tents yet this year, but we will allow parking up close and people can bring their lawn chairs and sit," added Fr. Burke.

They will also not be blessing people individually with the relic of St. Ann, but they hope to bring that back next year.

This year, they will hold masses outdoors again, too.

“We’re going to have three of the five masses outdoors weather-permitting.”

Fr. Burke called it a blessing to be able to mostly return to normal for the Novena.

He said there is so much excitement building.