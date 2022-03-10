Getting fit for a cause in Lackawanna County

More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday, and it was all for a great cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Newswatch 16's very own Mindi Ramsey was one of them, and it was all for a great cause.

Mindi did a little rowing at Body Body Blueprint Personal Training Center in Clarks Summit.

The center hosted a Black Ops Race Sunday to raise money for the Susan Burke Foundation to help people with colon cancer.

There was some flipping of truck tires, lots of sit-ups, and more than a dozen other exercises.

Susan Burke was a personal trainer at Body Blueprint. She died just a few months ago after fighting colon cancer for six years. Her daughter Abbey was inspired by everyone who showed up.

Abbey said, "She wanted everybody to be the best version of themselves, and that's what everybody is continuing to do to raise money for people going through other similar circumstances to what my mom went through."