Getting appointments at busy veterinarian offices during pandemic

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you are having trouble scheduling a vet appointment for your pet, you are not alone. Veterinary offices across the country are experiencing months-long backups scheduling routine check-ups.

Dr. Keith Dorton at Scranton Animal Hospital says when the pandemic first started, his office was empty, but by last June, everything changed.

"Since then, it's been an experience of veterinarians nationwide, I think, that we can't keep up, and it's a perfect storm of a number of issues."

Between staffing issues, more people owning pets now that they work from home, and several other pandemic-related reasons, Scranton Animal Hospital on Providence Road is booked for routine checkups through the summer, but Dr. Dorton does leave a few appointments a day open for emergencies.

"If the lines are busy, be persistent. I would advise against using any over-the-counter medications. Do not use your own medications or over-the-counter pain relievers or anything like that, except under the direction of a veterinarian," he said.

If your pet is sick and you are having trouble getting an appointment, Dr. Dorton says your vet might be able to help over the phone first.

"Try to get advice from your vet about your pet. If they can't see you that day, they're the best one to refer you to someone who can. For emergency clinics, and it's after hours, and they're not open, I think there's close to a dozen 24-hour emergency clinics within a two-hour drive from here," he explained.

Those emergency clinics are taking critical cases first, so if it's an issue that cannot wait, Dr. Dorton says the hour or two drive is worth it.

"Always call first. That would be what I would say. You don't want to assume an emergency clinic is open because they may not be," Dr. Dorton said. "It's a very fluid situation from one day to the next. We may not be open, or the emergency clinic may not be open because of staffing issues," he added.

Dr. Dorton named several 24-hour emergency clinics and universities within two hours from the Scranton area, including: