In honor of National French Fry Day, a well-known restaurant in our area fried up some fun for WNEP's Go Joe 24.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton served up a new special on Tuesday.

"Go Joe Fries" are french fries coated in Old Bay seasoning topped with lump crab.

For every order of fries, through the end of the month, Cooper's will be making a donation to St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.