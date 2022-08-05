Wages raised at Gerrity's Supermarkets

According to co-owner Joe Fasula, the raise comes amid a labor shortage as well as rewarding hard-working employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Gerrity's Supermarkets made a big announcement this week.

Gerrity's co-owner Joe Fasula says it's raised the starting rates for all positions at the grocery chain and is offering new hire bonuses of up to 500.

Fasula says the labor shortage makes it difficult to find and hire workers, and they want to reward their hard-working employees.

"A lot of people are looking for work now that the pandemic is over, and it's just a great incentive. I mean, they need the work, and literally, if you think about it, it's an essential worker. Everybody needs groceries," said Pat Longo, Dickson City.

The new starting rate for full-time positions is $14 an hour but skilled positions like butchers, cooks, or cake decorators start at $17 and could go up to $20 based on experience.