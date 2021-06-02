Gerrity's offering bonuses to employees, new hires

Companies nationwide are having a hard time attracting, and keeping employees. One business in our area is investing a half-million dollars into its workforce.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Darlene Gallagher has worked at Gerrity's for nearly 25 years.

In the past year, the extra workload from the pandemic and the labor shortage has taken its toll.

"It gets tiring. I'm getting older and it's getting tiring," said Gallagher.

Jennifer Antequera just started working here two days ago, she's noticed the staff needs more help.

"One of the top decorators, she said she's been here for a little bit by herself and it was good getting someone to help with hands-on and stuff like that," said Antequera.

That's why Gerrity's is doing everything it can to bring in new employees, including a $500 sign-on bonus.

"At this time, we felt it was necessary to do that. There is just such a huge challenge to get people to come in and apply. I know all employers are struggling with it and we felt we had to make sure that we put our best foot forward," said Joe Fasula, Co-Owner.

A lot of employers are offering incentives to bring in new hires, but Gerrity's is also giving $600 bonuses to its current employees.

"We want to make sure that we're taking care of the people that are here now and we want to make sure that we're attracting new people to make everybody's job easier who's already here because so many of our people right now are working 6 days a week. They're working a lot of overtime because we just need the help," said Fasula.

"It's wonderful, I mean they really appreciate us. It's a great thing. I'm thrilled," said Gallagher.

"That'll definitely help me out a lot. Especially coming back to work finally. Yeah, it's definitely a plus," said Antequera.

Both Gerrity's supermarkets and its Ace hardware stores are hiring.

New hires will be eligible for the $500 after working there for 90 days.